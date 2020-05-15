US Markets
Wall St opens lower as trade war fears compound virus woes

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as fears of increased Sino-U.S. trade hostilities added to concerns over a staggered economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 170.51 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 23,454.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 27.40 points, or 0.96%, at 2,825.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 103.73 points, or 1.16%, to 8,839.99 at the opening bell.

