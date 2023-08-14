News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Wall St opens lower as Tesla drags, economic data awaited

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

August 14, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday with shares of Tesla among top drags, while investors awaited quarterly reports from U.S. retail giants and economic data later in the week to gauge the strength of consumer spending.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.92 points, or 0.13%, at 4,458.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 45.85 points, or 0.34%, to 13,599.00 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.51 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,273.89.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.