Wall St opens lower as Tesla drags, economic data awaited

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday with shares of Tesla among top drags, while investors awaited quarterly reports from U.S. retail giants and economic data later in the week to gauge the strength of consumer spending.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.92 points, or 0.13%, at 4,458.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 45.85 points, or 0.34%, to 13,599.00 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.51 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,273.89.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

