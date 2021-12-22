US Markets
Wall St opens lower as Omicron worries persist

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as worries lingered around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 35,491.71.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.13 points, or 0.02%, at 4,650.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.93 points, or 0.14%, to 15,319.16 at the opening bell.

