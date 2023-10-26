Wall St opens lower as megacaps fall; economic data in focus

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as megacap stocks remained under pressure from elevated Treasury yields, while investors took stock of recent Big Tech earnings and a mixed batch of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 18.76 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,017.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.26%, at 4,175.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.26 points, or 0.41%, to 12,768.97 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

