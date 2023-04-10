US Markets
Wall St opens lower as jobs report stokes rate-hike worries

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 10, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

April 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday on growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates after Friday's jobs data highlighted a still-strong labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 60.04 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,425.25. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 19.82 points, or 0.48%, at 4,085.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 112.82 points, or 0.93%, to 11,975.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

