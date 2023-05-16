News & Insights

Wall St opens lower as Home Depot, retail sales data weigh

May 16, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after a dour forecast from Home Depot and April retail sales data that pointed to consumers feeling the pinch from rising prices and interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 73.23 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 33,275.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.33 points, or 0.20%, at 4,127.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 38.16 points, or 0.31%, to 12,327.05 at the opening bell.

