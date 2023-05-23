News & Insights

Wall St opens lower as debt ceiling talks remain deadlocked

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 23, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as another round of inconclusive talks over increasing the U.S. debt limit raised the spectre of an unprecedented government default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 95.98 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 33,190.60.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.83 points, or 0.38%, at 4,176.80, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 67.90 points, or 0.53%, to 12,652.88 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

