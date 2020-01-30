US Markets

Wall St opens lower as China epidemic raises growth concerns

Reuters
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a slowdown in China's economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a slowdown in China's economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.29 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 28,640.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.95 points, or 0.52%, at 3,256.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.02 points, or 0.69%, to 9,211.15 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

