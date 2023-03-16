US Markets
Wall St opens lower as banks drag, ECB hikes rates

March 16, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after shares of First Republic Bank crashed amid fears of a banking crisis, while a large interest rate hike by the European Central Bank also dented sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 46.92 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 31,827.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.00 points, or 0.33%, at 3,878.93, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.18 points, or 0.43%, to 11,384.87 at the opening bell.

