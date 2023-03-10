US Markets
Wall St opens lower as bank stocks drop

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 10, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday dragged down by bank stocks, while investors weighed cooling February wage growth data to determine future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 69.72 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 32,185.14.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.14%, at 3,912.77, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.99 points, or 0.11%, to 11,325.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

