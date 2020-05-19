US Markets
SPX

Wall St opens lower after strong start to the week

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500's best day in six weeks in the previous session.

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500's best day in six weeks in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.89 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 24,577.48. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.32 points, or 0.18%, at 2,948.59, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.37 points, or 0.08%, to 9,227.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular