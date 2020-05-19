Wall St opens lower after strong start to the week

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500's best day in six weeks in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.89 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 24,577.48. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.32 points, or 0.18%, at 2,948.59, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.37 points, or 0.08%, to 9,227.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

