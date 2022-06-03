US Markets
Wall St opens lower after strong jobs data; Apple, Tesla weigh

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by shares of Tesla and Apple, while a solid jobs report fanned worries over tighter monetary policy and soaring inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 261.96 points, or 0.79%, at the open to 32,986.32. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 39.25 points, or 0.94%, at 4,137.57, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 219.78 points, or 1.78%, to 12,097.12 at the opening bell.

