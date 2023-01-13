US Markets
Wall St opens lower after bank results

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 13, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as remarks from executives of major U.S. banks deepened concerns about a slowdown in economic growth, while a slump in Tesla's shares also pressured the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell by 257.18 points, or 0.75%, at the open to 33932.79.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 22.57 points, or 0.57%, at 3,960.60, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 94.74 points, or 0.86%, to 10,906.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

