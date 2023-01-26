US Markets
SPX

Wall St opens higher on soft landing hopes, Tesla boost

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 26, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after data showing a resilient labor market and better-than-expected economic growth last quarter helped ease worries of a deep recession, while Tesla's bullish outlook added to the cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.82 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,771.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.86 points, or 0.49%, at 4,036.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 145.05 points, or 1.28%, to 11,458.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.