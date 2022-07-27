US Markets
SPX

Wall St opens higher on Microsoft, Alphabet earnings ahead of Fed

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft and Alphabet lifted sentiment ahead of a key U.S. interest rate decision later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 103.51 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 31,865.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 30.38 points, or 0.77%, at 3,951.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 193.61 points, or 1.67%, to 11,756.19 at the opening bell.

