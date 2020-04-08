Wall St opens higher on hopes U.S. outbreak nearing peak

April 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday for the third straight session, on hopes that the coronavirus outbreak in the United States was nearing its peak and expectations the Congress will push through more aid for the battered economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 239.61 points, or 1.06%, at the open to 22,893.47.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 25.59 points, or 0.96%, at 2,685.00. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 88.46 points, or 1.12%, to 7,975.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

