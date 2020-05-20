US Markets
Wall St opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1% at the open on Wednesday on upbeat quarterly earnings reports from retailers and hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 249.08 points, or 1.03%, at the open to 24,455.94. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 30.69 points, or 1.05%, at 2,953.63, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 120.52 points, or 1.31%, to 9,305.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

