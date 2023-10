Wall St opens higher on dovish Fed tone, Middle East tensions weigh

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields retreated following dovish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers overnight, though caution prevailed amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 78.76 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 33,683.41.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.09 points, or 0.09%, at 4,339.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 21.57 points, or 0.16%, to 13,505.81 at the opening bell.

