Wall St opens higher on debt deal cheer; Salesforce crimps gains

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 01, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes eked out gains at the open on Thursday on optimism sparked by passage of a bill by lawmakers to suspend the nation's debt ceiling, while dismal earnings from Salesforce kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 21.58 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32,929.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.20 points, or 0.08%, at 4,183.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 9.18 points, or 0.07%, to 12,944.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

