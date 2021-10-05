US Markets

Wall St opens higher on Big Tech bounce; cyclicals rise

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as technology shares recovered from a sharp selloff, while economy-sensitive cyclical stocks were in favor ahead of closely watched monthly payrolls data later in the week.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 57.38 points, or 0.40%, to 14,312.86 at the opening bell, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.41 points, or 0.22%, at 4,309.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.33 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,035.25.

