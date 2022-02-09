US Markets
Wall St opens higher on Big Tech boost

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with high-growth stocks rising as a recent rally in Treasury yields paused, while investors took comfort from upbeat earnings reports and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 152.12 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 35,614.90.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 25.46 points, or 0.56%, at 4,547.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 173.70 points, or 1.22%, to 14,368.16 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

