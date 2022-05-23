US Markets
Wall St opens higher on banks, growth stocks boost

Anisha Sircar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, helped by a bounce back in growth and bank stocks, after the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near a grim market milestone at the end of last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 133.99 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 31,395.89.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.06 points, or 0.46%, at 3,919.42, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.66 points, or 0.37%, to 11,396.28 at the opening bell.

