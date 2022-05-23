Wall St opens higher on banks, growth stocks boost
May 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, helped by a bounce back in growth and bank stocks, after the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near a grim market milestone at the end of last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 133.99 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 31,395.89.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.06 points, or 0.46%, at 3,919.42, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.66 points, or 0.37%, to 11,396.28 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling