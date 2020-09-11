Wall St opens higher as tech mega-caps advance

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, supported by heavyweight tech shares as Oracle's forecast-beating quarter underscored the resilience of tech-related companies during the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 79.28 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 27,613.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.51 points, or 0.40%, at 3,352.70 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 90.47 points, or 0.83%, to 11,010.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.