Wall St opens higher as Nike, Micron lead gains

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, following a sharp selloff in the previous session, as strong quarterly earnings from Nike and a positive forecast from chipmaker Micron helped lift sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 137.34 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 35,069.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.94 points, or 0.59%, at 4,594.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 159.49 points, or 1.06%, to 15,140.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

