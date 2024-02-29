News & Insights

Wall St opens higher as inflation data fuels rate cut hopes

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 29, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as a key inflation metric came in line with estimates, raising hopes of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the first half of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 64.73 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 39,013.75.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.60 points, or 0.31%, at 5,085.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 111.60 points, or 0.70%, to 16,059.34 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

