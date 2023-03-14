US Markets
Wall St opens higher as inflation data boosts smaller rate-hike bets

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 14, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after consumer prices in the world's largest economy grew in line with expectations, bolstering bets of a small interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 236.15 points, or 0.74%, at the open to 32,055.29.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 38.25 points, or 0.99%, at 3,894.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 168.89 points, or 1.51%, to 11,357.74 at the opening bell.

