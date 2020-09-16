Wall St opens higher as focus turns to Fed meet

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 36.09 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 28,031.69.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.03 points, or 0.29%, at 3,411.23. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 31.76 points, or 0.28%, to 11,222.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.