Wall St opens higher as focus shifts to Fed

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as investors digested another set of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.29 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 27,110.71.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.85 points, or 0.09%, at 3,039.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.42 points, or 0.09%, to 8,284.28 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

