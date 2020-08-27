Wall St opens higher as Fed targets 2% average inflation

Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 52.15 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 28,384.07. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.41 points, or 0.18%, at 3,485.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 23.14 points, or 0.20%, to 11,688.20 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

