News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Wall St opens higher as Fed pause bets remain unchanged after economic data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 14, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as hotter-than-expected economic data did not dent hopes of a pause in rate hikes in September, while investors awaited a highly anticipated Arm Holdings' stock market debut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 111.97 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,687.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.34 points, or 0.46%, at 4,487.78, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 76.17 points, or 0.55%, to 13,889.76 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.