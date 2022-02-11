US Markets
Wall St opens higher after selloff on inflation worries

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Friday after a sharp selloff in the previous session when soaring inflation numbers raised fears about quicker interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 26.30 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35,267.89.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.19 points, or 0.05%, at 4,506.27, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.98 points, or 0.20%, to 14,213.62 at the opening bell.

