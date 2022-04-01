Wall St opens higher after jobs data points to economic strength

April 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, as U.S. jobs grew lesser than expected in March but unemployment rate fell to a new two-year low, underscoring solid momentum in the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 62.54 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 34,740.89.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.91 points, or 0.22%, at 4,540.32, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.01 points, or 0.34%, to 14,269.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

