Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijing's move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 12.14 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 24,461.98.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.46 points, or 0.02%, at 2,948.05, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.33 points, or 0.07%, to 9,278.55 at the opening bell.

