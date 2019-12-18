US Markets

Wall St opens flat as record-setting rally runs out of steam

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as markets took a breather from a record-setting spree, while FedEx plunged after it cut its annual profit forecast for the second time this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 24.28 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 28,291.44.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.69 points, or 0.08%, at 3,195.21. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 11.29 points, or 0.13%, to 8,834.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

