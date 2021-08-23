US Markets
Wall St open higher on boost from banks, oil

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with oil and banking shares leading the pack, as investors returned to riskier assets after a sharp selloff last week that was fanned by worries about slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 40.89 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,160.97.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.62 points, or 0.19%, at 4,450.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 62.32 points, or 0.42%, to 14,776.98 at the opening bell.

