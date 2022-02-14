US Markets
Wall St moves lower as U.S. closes Kyiv embassy

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stock indexes turned sharply lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq turning negative, after news that the United States had closed its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in anticipation of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

At 14:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones .DJI was down 1.08%, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.03% and the Nasdaq .IXIC slipped 0.7%.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

