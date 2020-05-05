Wall St jumps as oil recovers, coronavirus-lockdown eases
May 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive economic activity.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 209.12 points, or 0.88%, at the open to 23,958.88.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.14 points, or 0.92%, at 2,868.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 98.94 points, or 1.14%, to 8,809.66 at the opening bell.
