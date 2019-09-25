Wall St indexes hit session high on Trump's China trade comments

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes hit session highs on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected.

Earlier, markets were under pressure after U.S. lawmakers' moved to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

At 11:11 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 132.75 points, or 0.50%, at 26,940.52, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 6.20 points, or 0.21%, at 2,972.80 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 16.46 points, or 0.21%, at 8,010.09.

