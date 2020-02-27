Wall St in correction territory on alarm over fast-spreading virus

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped into correction territory minutes after the open on Thursday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 431.59 points, or 1.60%, at the open to 26,526.00.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 53.85 points, or 1.73%, at 3,062.54. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 236.74 points, or 2.64%, to 8,744.03 at the opening bell.

The three indexes are now more than 10% below their record intraday highs hit earlier this month.

