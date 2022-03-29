Wall St gains on signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, lifted by signs of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while a widely tracked part of the Treasury yield curve flashed warning signs for the economy as it neared inversion.

Moscow has decided to drastically cut military activity around Kyiv and northern Ukraine, while Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status but with international guarantees that it would be protected from attack.

Risk-on sentiment returned with European stocks rallying and gold prices slipping, while Brent crude prices LCOc1 dropped to $108 a barrel. O/RGOL/

"This market right here has turned into very much a headline-driven market," said Robert Gilliland, managing director at Concenture Wealth Management.

"The challenge is that I'm not certain that many people actually believe in the long term. What people are doing is looking for short-term opportunities and, therefore, buyers are driving up the market here."

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes advanced in afternoon trading.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Chevron Corp CVX.N fell more than 2% each, while the broader S&P 500 energy .SPNY declined 2.4%. Material stocks .SPLRCM dipped.

Russia's invasion, which began on Feb. 24, has triggered a rally in commodity and metal prices, fueling worries over surging inflation as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks start withdrawing stimulus put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data showed U.S. consumer confidence edged higher in March from a year-low reading a month earlier, with Americans' assessment of current economic conditions improving on the back of a healthy job market, offsetting concerns over inflation.

At 12:14 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 194.92 points, or 0.56%, at 35,150.81, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 29.76 points, or 0.65%, at 4,605.28, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 172.74 points, or 1.20%, at 14,527.64.

While all the three major U.S. indexes are on course to end March higher on the back of strong economic data and gains in megacaps, they are set to record their worst quarter since the first three months of 2020 when the pandemic wreaked havoc on financial markets.

Meanwhile, the spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields US2US10=TWEB narrowed below five basis points, moving another step closer to inversion, as traders bet that faster rate hikes would hurt the U.S. economy over the longer term. US/

"People are understanding that cash is going to lose when you have high inflation. Bonds have risk to them. And, therefore, people are looking at where they can put money and that's why you're seeing some of this with stocks," said Gilliland.

Megacap companies like Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O gained between 1.2% and 2.4%.

FedEx Corp FDX.N gained 4.1% after the global delivery conglomerate named operating chief Raj Subramaniam as its top boss.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.92-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.11-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 45 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 27 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.