News & Insights

US Markets

Wall St futures drop as jobs data points to resilient labor market

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

December 08, 2023 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines as a stronger-than-expected job report signaled labor market resilience, dampening hopes of interest rate cuts next year.

The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 jobs in November compared with expectations for an increase of 180,000.

The unemployment rate was 3.7% compared with expectations that it would remain steady at 3.9%, while average earnings rose 0.4% on a monthly basis against forecasts of 0.3% growth.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 120 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 19.25 points, or 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 124 points, or 0.77%.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.