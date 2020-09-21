Wall St falls on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI hit a near two-month low shortly after opening 172.71 points, or 0.62%, lower at 27,484.71.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.90 points, or 1.02%, at 3,285.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 183.14 points, or 1.70%, to 10,610.14 at the opening bell.
