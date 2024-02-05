Wall St falls as Treasury yields ascend; earnings in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

US service sector growth picks up in Jan - ISM

Caterpillar scales record high after upbeat results

Estee Lauder jumps on job-cut plan

Catalent up on Novo Nordisk parent's $11.5-bln buyout deal

Indexes off: Dow 0.92%, S&P 0.52%, Nasdaq 0.58%

Updated at 11:36 a.m. ET/1636 GMT

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, pressured by rising Treasury yields after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed backfirmly against market speculations of imminent rate cuts, while investorsassessed earnings from corporate America.

In an interview aired on Sunday, Powell said more evidence on a sustainable downtrend in inflation was needed to warrant lower rates, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari wrote in an essay published on Monday that a resilient economy could defer rate cuts for some time.

Fresh data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the U.S. services sector's growth picked up in January, with a measure of input prices rising to an 11-month high.

While Friday's datasignaled the labor market's resilience in the face of tight credit conditions, uncertainty over when borrowing costs might be lowered prevailed.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with those on 30-year notes US30YT=RR jumping to 4.35%. US/

"The Fed is going to keep rates where they are for longer than the market expects, barring some significant change in the economic data that we're getting," said Nicholas Brown, partner at Granite Harbor Advisors.

Traders expect a 62.8% chance of an at least 25-basis-point rate cut in May down from 90% over a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors also took a breather after Wall Street's recent bull-market run that saw the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow .DJI ending at record high levels on Friday, boosted by Meta Platforms META.O and Amazon.com'sAMZN.Osolid results.

Results were in from nearly half of the S&P 500 firms and fourth-quarter earnings estimates were improving sharply, with about 80% of the reports beating expectations, according to LSEG data on Friday.

Caterpillar CAT.Nrose 1.5% to hit a record after posting a higher quarterly profit, while Estee Lauder N> surged 13.5% as the MAC lipstick maker aims to cut about 3% to 5% of its workforce.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 356.48 points, or 0.92%, at 38,297.94, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 25.66 points, or 0.52%, at 4,932.95, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 91.37 points, or 0.58%, at 15,537.59.

The S&P 500 materials sector .SPLRCM was the worst hit, down 2.4%, dragged down by a 13.8% decline in Air Products APD.N after the industrial gas manufacturer forecast 2024 profit below estimates.

Boeing BA.N dropped 1.5% after saying a new quality glitch in some 737 MAX planes woulddelay some deliveries.

Tesla TSLA.O dropped 5.2% to a near one-year low after Piper Sandler slashed the stock's price targetand on a report that German software company SAP SAPG.DE will from the EV maker.

Catalent CTLT.Nsoared 9.6% on Novo Nordisk parent NOVOb.CO Novo Holdings' plans to buy the contract drugmaker in an $11.5-billion all-cash deal.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 138 new lows.

Nonfarm payrolls https://reut.rs/42njhjA

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Maju Samuel)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.