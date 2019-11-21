Wall St ends slightly lower; investors stay to sidelines

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes dipped slightly on Thursday as investors moved to the sidelines with mixed messages and no concrete signs of progress on U.S.-China relations.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 55.2 points, or 0.2%, to 27,765.89, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.99 points, or 0.16%, to 3,103.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 20.52 points, or 0.24%, to 8,506.21.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

