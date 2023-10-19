News & Insights

Wall St ends down as Treasury yields surge, Powell speaks

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 19, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with shares of Tesla down sharply and Treasury yields surging after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke about monetary policy and investors worried whether rates would stay higher for longer.

TeslaTSLA.O shares dropped a day after the carmaker missed Wall Street expectations on third-quarter gross margin, profit and revenue, and its CEO Elon Musk said he was concerned about high interest rates affecting demand.

Treasury yields rose further and the benchmark 10-year note yield was at a 16-year high of almost 5%.

"The 10-year looks like it's establishing a new higher trend, which ... is putting pressure on equities, at least in the short term," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president, advisor for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

"Markets were hoping that Jay Powell would indicate that the Fed is going to pause in its interest rate hikes, and he effectively hinted at the idea that they're going to have to raise again if they continue to have elevated concerns over inflation."

Data this week has pointed to strong consumer demand and a tight labor market. A U.S. Labor Department report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low last week.

Also in earnings, NetflixNFLX.O shares jumped after the world's No. 1 streaming company by subscriber count said it was raising prices for some of its plans in the United States, Britain and France after adding 9 million users in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Shubham Batra and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Vinay Dwivedi and David Gregorio)

