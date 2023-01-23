US Markets
SPX

Wall St edges up ahead of busy earnings week, Salesforce rises

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 23, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher at the start of another big week for corporate earnings, with Salesforce leading gains on Monday following news that Elliott Management had acquired a stake.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 64.07 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 33,439.56. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.53 points, or 0.14%, at 3,978.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 31.51 points, or 0.28%, to 11,171.94 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.