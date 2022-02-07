US Markets
SPX

Wall St edges higher at open; Peloton jumps

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, after a week of volatile trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from big technology companies, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, after a week of volatile trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from big technology companies, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.64 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,108.38.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.22 points, or 0.12%, at 4,505.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 20.78 points, or 0.15%, to 14,118.79 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular