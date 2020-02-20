Wall St drops more than 1% as coronavirus fears grow

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% on Thursday, with technology stocks among the hardest hit as investors weigh how bad the economic damage will be from the coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases rise outside of China.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 328.03 points, or 1.12%, at 29,020.00 and the S&P 500 .SPX fell 38.45 points, or 1.14%, to 3,347.70. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 157.28 points, or 1.60%, at 9,659.90.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

