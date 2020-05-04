Wall St drops at open as airlines slump, China spat flares up

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday following growing U.S.-China tensions about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while billionaire Warren Buffett's admission he had dumped his airline shares crushed major U.S. carriers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 142.14 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 23,581.55.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.70 points, or 0.55%, at 2,815.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.63 points, or 0.58%, to 8,555.32 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.