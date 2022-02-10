US Markets
Wall St drops at open after hot CPI data

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wall Street's main indexes dropped at open on Thursday, with Big Tech leading declines, after hot inflation data put fears around a more aggressive tightening policy by the Federal Reserve back on the table.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 137.25 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 35,630.81.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.94 points, or 0.74%, at 4,553.24, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 261.69 points, or 1.81%, to 14,228.68 at the opening bell.

